Granddaughters of Connecticut Foundation feed families for Christmas

HARTFORD – Jaela Rogriguez, granddaughter of Curtis and Sheila Robinson, continues a tradition she started with her grandparents’ foundation; feeding families their Christmas dinner.

At Shefa Grace Church in Hartford, the Curtis and Sheila Foundation, gifted 30 families turkeys with all the grocery sides for their Christmas dinner.

Rodriguez and Curtis fed 150 families last year and wanted to lead the initiative again this year.

In addition to the meals, Jaela and her sister Isabella, gave each child a goodie bag that included cupcakes, cookies, and lemonade.

The Curtis and Sheila Robinson Foundation has been feeding families for over thirty years in Connecticut and they look to pass the torch to both of their granddaughters this year, and for years to come.