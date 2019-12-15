× New Haven police arrest two for gunshots early Sunday morning

NEW HAVEN – New Haven Police were dispatched to the area of 323 East Street at 2:31 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

While on scene, officers were alerted to vehicles involved that were leaving the area.

Officers located the vehicle and performed a motor vehicle stop. Police found and seized two firearms within the vehicle that was occupied by Oretagus Eaddy, 43, and Latasha Eaddy, 40.

Both occupants were placed under arrest for carrying a pistol without a permit, carrying a pistol in a motor vehicle, and criminal possession of a firearm.

They were transported to Union Avenue Detention Facility where they remain held on a $250,000 bond.

Both will be arraigned in court on Monday, December 16.