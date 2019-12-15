× New Haven Police respond to early Sunday stabbing

NEW HAVEN – At 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning, New Haven Police were dispatched to Hamilton Street, between Grand Avenue and St. John Street, to investigate the report of a stabbing.

Officers saw a 29-year-old victim from Derby with a puncture wound in the abdomen.

The puncture occurred after attempting to intervene during a verbal altercation.

The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

New Haven Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information relating to this to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.