New London Santas run for a “Claus”

NEW LONDON-- Plenty of holiday cheer in New London, where hundreds of Santas took over Bank Street.

"Because it's fun," said Beth Shluger, CEO and President of the Hartford Marathon Foundation. "Because it's just fun! So we have kids size, adult size, everybody wears their Santa suit," she said.

The Hartford Marathon Foundation's "Run for a Claus" draws in runners of all ages decked out in their most festive holiday attire.

It's all to benefit Covenant Shelter of New London.

"We’re the only shelter left in southeastern Connecticut that houses families, men, women, and children," said Margie Perrone, who is the treasurer. "They fall on hard times and the shelter is what we’re all about is to get those times good for them again," she said.

To do so, they need some help. Funded completely by donations, the shelter asked runners to bring paper goods.

"We had over 3,000 dollars just in paper goods and that got us almost through a whole year," said Peggy Miceli, board director of Covenant Shelter.

"We couldn't do it without the help they give us, the community is amazing," said Miceli.

Being able to give back during the holidays was a plus for avid runners, including one who reached a very special milestone with this race.

"I’m part of a group of folks who have a goal of running a timed race in every town in Connecticut. There are 169 towns," said Judy Silliere of Wilton.New London was number 169 for Judy, who said most of the races she's run have been for charity.

The Hartford Marathon Foundation's next race is in January, it's called the Resolution Run.