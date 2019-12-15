Real People with Stan Simpson: “Wawa” Gatheru, environmental activist & UConn’s 1st Rhodes Scholar

12 Deals of Christmas
Posted 12:25 PM, December 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:58PM, December 15, 2019

Wanjiku "Wawa" Gatheru is UConn's first ever Rhodes Scholar - one of 100 selected for the prestigious academic award from 1,000 applicants around the world. Known as "Wawa", Gatherus plans to attend Oxford University in 2020, and continue her mission of making environmental justice policies more inclusive of people of color.

