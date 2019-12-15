Wanjiku "Wawa" Gatheru is UConn's first ever Rhodes Scholar - one of 100 selected for the prestigious academic award from 1,000 applicants around the world. Known as "Wawa", Gatherus plans to attend Oxford University in 2020, and continue her mission of making environmental justice policies more inclusive of people of color.
Real People with Stan Simpson: “Wawa” Gatheru, environmental activist & UConn’s 1st Rhodes Scholar
-
Real People with Stan Simpson: Dom Amore previews the UConn men’s basketball season
-
Real People with Stan Simpson:
-
Real People with Stan Simpson: UConn women’s basketball preview with Alexa Philippou
-
Diversity marks latest class of US Rhodes Scholars, including first from UConn
-
Real People with Stan Simpson: multi-media artist Joe Young and “The Big Shot” in Hartford
-
-
Real People with Stan Simpson: From banker to Bishop – the evolution of Hartford’s Victor Rush
-
Real People with Stan Simpson: Mark Dressler, author of murder-mysteries set in Hartford
-
Real People with Stan Simpson: Rohan Freeman, from UConn to Mt. Everest and beyond
-
Real People with Stan Simpson – Taking on Hunger and Poverty
-
Real People with Stan Simpson: Mark Schand spent 27 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit
-
-
Real People with Stan Simpson: Should college athletes get their cut of the money pie?
-
Real People with Stan Simpson: T.H.E. Movement to escape addiction
-
Real People with Stan Simpson: GOODworks empowers women leaving prison