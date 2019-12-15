12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old

The Real Story: QU Law Prof. Bill Dunlap on trucks-only tolls

Posted 12:26 PM, December 15, 2019, by and

Should Connecticut follow Rhode Island’s lead on tolling trucks only? The Ocean State has had toll gantries on highway bridges for the past two years, and revenue has been slightly better than expected. But Rhode Island is facing a court challenge by the American Trucking Association, which alleges that the trucks-only toll collection is discriminatory and unconstitutional. Jenn and Al discuss the case with Quinnipiac University Law Professor Bill Dunlap.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.