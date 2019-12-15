The Real Story: QU Law Prof. Bill Dunlap on trucks-only tolls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Should Connecticut follow Rhode Island’s lead on tolling trucks only? The Ocean State has had toll gantries on highway bridges for the past two years, and revenue has been slightly better than expected. But Rhode Island is facing a court challenge by the American Trucking Association, which alleges that the trucks-only toll collection is discriminatory and unconstitutional. Jenn and Al discuss the case with Quinnipiac University Law Professor Bill Dunlap.