12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old

The Real Story: Rep. John Hampton on trucks-only tolls

Posted 12:03 PM, December 15, 2019, by and

Not all Democrats are on Governor Lamont’s side when it comes to installing highway tolls to pay for roads, bridges and other transportation needs -- even if only trucks would be charged. Simsbury Democrat, Rep. John Hampton, an Assistant Majority Leader in the House, explains his opposition.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.