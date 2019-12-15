Vigil held for the two-year anniversary of a Baltic man’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALTIC-- A family is looking for closure after searching for two years to find who shot and killed Steven Devost.

The family says each year brings new challenges, but at this time they just want justice for Devost.

Since the investigation started two years ago, there has been no arrest, no known suspects named, and no leads in the case of the 31-year-old father of three.

Sunday, the family held a vigil hoping for a Christmas miracle.

Lorraine Friend, who is Steven’s sister said, “And the miracle is justice, so we can put my baby brother to rest.”

In 2017, Devost was gunned down in his home on Bay street after reportedly people kicked down the door, and broke in with his children still inside.

The kids told FOX61 they just want their father back.

Allanah Devost, Steven’s eldest daughter said, “I’m like sad, and mad because it’s almost near Christmas time and I won’t be able to see him on Christmas.”

During the vigil, the holiday spirit was still in the air; the family says they are still trying to cope with their loss.

Devost’s brother Rob says Christmas was Steven’s favorite time of the year, which made it rather sad for some who attended the vigil.

Rob Devost said, “As time goes on it’s still not any easier, but it’s more bearable just knowing that there still getting enjoyment out of the holidays and knowing that it was his favorite.”

Emotions are still raw at this time. The family says they still try to remember the good times even though they just want answers.

“You know, right before all this happened, we were working on his Christmas lights. I remember a matter of the fact it was that night at 6:30 PM we were talking about buying more lights and then me having to explain to him what staging is for a roof because he wanted me to on the roof to put it across the shingles,” said Rob Devost.

Deanna Bouchard who is the mother of victim’s children added, “ I wake up every day just trying to be strong for our kids, but it’s all we can do until somebody comes forward to provide justice for him because he would have done anything for anyone.”

If you have any information about this incident, your asked to call the police.