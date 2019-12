× White Hart Inn in Salisbury suffers chimney fire

SALISBURY – Crews from the Lakeville Hose Company were dispatched to 15 Undermountain Road, the White Hart Inn, for a reported chimney fire.

The fire does not seem to be major as there are no injuries reported at this time.

The White Hart Inn is not expected to have to close its doors for any period of time as of now.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it is received.