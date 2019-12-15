Windy day with a blend of sun and clouds Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect a windy cool day today under a blend of clouds to sun. The wind will make it feel colder, averaging from the West @ 10-20 mph with gusts between 20-30 mph. Nothing damaging, but enough to make you notice the wind.

There will be another winter storm that will bring a wintry mess by Monday night into Tuesday . It doesn't look like a blockbuster storm, but there will be snow and ice accumulation across inland areas. Computer guidance showing a period of snow on Monday night that should change over to wintry mix and rain on Tuesday; then back to snow by Tuesday evening, before ending . There is the potential for several inches of snow before the change-over across inland areas. As usual, snow will quickly change to rain along the shore.. Even along the shore, there could be a brief period of snow by Tuesday evening. Expect both the Tuesday morning and evening commutes to be quite slick. Stay tuned to the FOX 61 Weather Watch Team for latest on our next storm.

A shot of ARCTIC air will follow the storm by the middle and end of the week with highs in the 20s, overnight lows in the single digits and teens. At least we will be storm free during that time frame.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly/Mostly cloudy brisk and cool. High: Mid-upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 20s-30

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with snow developing by evening and at night. High: 30s.

TUESDAY: Snow/wintry mix/rain. High: 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny . High: mid 30s

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny , blustery and colder. High: 20s-30.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 25-30

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 30s

