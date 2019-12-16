× At least three people displaced after house fire in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — A fire destroyed a home in Wallingford Monday.

Firefighters said that they responded to a home on Hill Avenue around 1 p.m. on calls of a fire.

One woman was inside the home when the fire erupted but was able to get out safely.

No one was injured but the home suffered heavy damage.

The home has been declared uninhabitable by officials.

Firefighters could not say how many people live in the home but they believe at least three people have been displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting those individuals.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.