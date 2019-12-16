× Bond granted for Mississippi man tried 6 times in killings

A Mississippi man tried six times in the same quadruple murder case will be allowed to post bail and leave custody for the first time in 22 years.

During a hearing Monday, a judge set bond for 49-year-old Curtis Flowers at $250,000.

Circuit Judge Joseph Loper said Flowers would have to wear an electronic monitor.

The U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Flowers’ fourth conviction, citing racial bias in jury selection.

Loper says it is “troubling” that prosecutors have not responded to the defense motion to drop the charges against Flowers.