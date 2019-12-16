Family of 3 displaced following Plymouth house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH -- Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on Lake Plymouth Boulevard shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, where glass had broken out of windows.

According to the Plymouth Fire Chief, all occupants -- a husband, wife and son, were able to make it out of the house before firefighters arrived.

However, the family is now displaced and being taken care of by the Red Cross, who took them to a local hotel.

"I would say it’s inhabitable at this time. It didn’t burn through the roof or anything, but the inside is pretty well gutted," Chief Mark Sikorski said.

Officials also said the fire was knocked down with no damage to surrounding houses and no injuries.

The Fire Marshal is on scene to being an investigation into the cause of the fire.