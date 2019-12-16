Gun shot comes through a New Haven classroom with students in it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN - While a shooting broke out in front of a New Haven school Monday morning, a miracle occurred inside the school.

Just before 9 a.m., outside of the Catholic Academy of New Haven, police say a man was targeted by a shooter.

“It (victim) was an individual, a caregiver, who was dropping off a child that does attend the school,” said Assistant Police Chief, Renee Dominguez. “When the individual was getting back into the car, he was shot multiple times.”

And during the shooting, a heart stopper for parents of students.

“Several bullets did hit the school,” Dominguez said. “One did go into a classroom. The classroom was occupied with several students. However, no one is injured.”

There were 11 students in this first floor classroom. One of the gunshots piercing a window.

A mother of a preschooler, whose classroom was hit by the bullet, agreed to an interview on the condition she not to be identified.

“I had to find out on social media that bullets went through her classroom,” the mother said. “I wasn’t informed of that through the school.”

FOX61 obtained a notification the school sent to parents alerting them to the shooting outside the school, but never said a bullet ended up in a classroom.

The parent who spoke on the condition of anonymity said she came to the school and confronted the leader ship and ask why they had not mentioned a bullet ending up in the classroom. she claims that you weren’t responsive to her questions

The Catholic Academy of New Haven declined comment to FOX61 reached them today.

Police say the suspect, who no witnesses got a good look at, because he was wearing a mask, was perhaps 5‘8“ to 5‘10“ tall, weighing perhaps 160 pounds and was driving what appeared to be a brand new, white, Dodge pick up, that may include a rack.

