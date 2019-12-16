× Hartford organization awarded $1.2 million by US Department of Labor to support YouthBuild Program

WASHINGTON DC — The US Department of Labor announced Monday that Hartford’s Community Renewal Team Inc. was awarded $1,202,143 to support and expand the YouthBuild programs across the nation.

The YouthBuild program provides at-risk youth between ages 16-24 with education and occupational skill development to find a job in construction and other in-demand industries. This program started in 2006.

“Job training and education are key to preparing our nation’s young men and women for economic success,” U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said. “By investing in these local workforce development programs, the Department is expanding opportunities for at-risk youth in communities across the country.

The CRT provides individuals, families and communities with resources that can help their immediate and long term needs. The organization began in 1963.

For more information on the YouthBuild program, click here.

For more on the CRT, click here.

For more information on the grant and grant eligibility, click here.