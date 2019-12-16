× Hartford police arrest New Britain man in 2016 double murder

HARTFORD — Police announced Monday they have arrested a New Britain man as a suspect in a double homicide from June 2016.

Ashley Spence, 21, and Cameron Mounds Jr., 19, died as a result of the shooting. Harold Cook, 39, was wounded.

Police arrested Brandon Letman of New Britain. He was charged with two counts of murder, murder with special circumstances, and assault with a firearm.

The shooting occurred at 98 Enfield Street, near the intersection with Greenfield Street. Spence was shot in the torso several times, and Mounds was shot in the head.

According to police, there were two shot-spotter notifications, each with four gunshots, around 7:22 p.m.

Mounds was dead when police arrived, and Spence died at St. Francis Hospital. Cook’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Police said they identified Letman as a suspect within weeks of the shooting. They also said Spence was not the intended target.