× Jewett City mother convicted of driving to Pennsylvania to have sex with 14-year-old boy

PHILADELPHIA — Sarah Norton was convicted December 12 for traveling to Pennsylvania to try to have sex with a 14-year-old boy.

Norton is a married, mother of three, who met the victim while online “gaming.” She then began to contact the boy through his cell phone and online in to attempt to seduce him into engaging in sexually explicit content.

Norton traveled to Pennsylvania and bought a hotel room near where the victim lived, so they could meet to have sex. Her plan was foiled when the victim’s father became suspicious of the text messages his son was receiving and stopped the meeting.

“Those who sexually target children are among the most depraved in our society,” said U.S. Attorney McSwain. “This is true no matter the gender of the offender or the excuses served up for this type of behavior. We will aggressively pursue and prosecute anyone who targets children for their own sexual gratification.”

The suspect faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum of ten years.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. For more information on Project Safe Childhood, click here.