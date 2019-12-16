× Judge rules against Carman’s aunts in probate case

CONCORD, N.H. — A judge has ruled the court cannot grant relatives of Nathan Carman’s late grandfather the authority to settle with the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services.

Officials said Judge David King had previously concluded that the probate court in New Hampshire does not have primary jurisdiction over the Estate of John C. Chakalos, Carman’s grandfather, due to the fact Chaklos was not a New Hampshire resident, King ruled that the court cannot grant Chacklos’ sister the authority to settle with the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services.

In May, King denied a request to reconsider a lawsuit against Carman who relatives say killed his millionaire grandfather for inheritance money.

He had ruled John Chakalos lived in Connecticut, even though he had a New Hampshire driver’s license and house, and was registered to vote there.

The original lawsuit was filed by Nathan Carman’s aunts, who don’t want Carman to get any of Chakalos’ money.

Chakalos left more than $29 million to his daughters. Carman’s mother went missing during a fishing trip with Carman in 2016 after their boat sank. She’s presumed dead. Carman’s family believes he was also responsible for her death.

Carman’s denied any role in his grandfather’s 2013 death, or in his mother’s disappearance.