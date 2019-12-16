Lizzo cancels Hartford performance scheduled for Tuesday

12 Deals of Christmas
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Lizzo performs onstage at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Music sensation Lizzo has been forced to cancel her performance in Hartford scheduled for Tuesday.

In a statement released through Live Nation, she said,  “To my Hartford fans and Hot 93.7, I am so sorry I have to cancel my performance tomorrow due to the flu. I hate letting my fans down more than anything. I hope that you all can forgive me while I recover and I promise we are doing everything we can to make it up to you”. ❤️  Lizzo

She was scheduled to perform at the Infinity Theatre. Refunds will be automatic or can be done at point of purchase.

Lizzo picked up Grammy nominations for album of the year with her major-label debut, “Cuz I Love You”; song and record of the year with her anthemic No. 1 hit, “Truth Hurts”; and best new artist.

