12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old

Man shot outside Catholic Academy of New Haven; bullet goes through classroom window, no students injured

Posted 9:59 AM, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:48AM, December 16, 2019

NEW HAVEN -- Police took to Twitter to report they are investigating reports of a person shot in the Westville section of the city Monday morning.

According to officials, the incident was targeted and occurred outside the Catholic Academy of New Haven in the area of Alden and Fountain Street.

Sources tell FOX61's Tony Terzi that a 26-year-old man was transported to a local hospital after being struck in the leg by a bullet when a gunman began shooting wildly.

According to officials, one of the gunshots went through a school classroom window, but miraculously none of the 11 children in class were hit or injured.

Police are reportedly looking for an African-American male, in what's believed to be a White Dodge Ram pickup truck with large tires.

The truck was possibly stolen from West Haven.

Residents and drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time.

FOX61 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.