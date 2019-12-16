Man shot outside Catholic Academy of New Haven; bullet goes through classroom window, no students injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Police took to Twitter to report they are investigating reports of a person shot in the Westville section of the city Monday morning.

According to officials, the incident was targeted and occurred outside the Catholic Academy of New Haven in the area of Alden and Fountain Street.

Sources tell FOX61's Tony Terzi that a 26-year-old man was transported to a local hospital after being struck in the leg by a bullet when a gunman began shooting wildly.

According to officials, one of the gunshots went through a school classroom window, but miraculously none of the 11 children in class were hit or injured.

Police are reportedly looking for an African-American male, in what's believed to be a White Dodge Ram pickup truck with large tires.

The truck was possibly stolen from West Haven.

Residents and drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time.

CLOSE CALL IN NEW HAVEN: @NewHavenPolice says a 26-year-old man was shot outside of the Catholic Academy of New Haven this morning in a targeted shooting. One of the gunshots went into a school classroom, but miraculously none of the 11 children in the class were hit. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/iQmlFPg5li — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) December 16, 2019

Police investigating the report of a person shot in the area of Alden and Fountain Street. Please avoid the area at this time. Updates to follow — NewHavenPD (@NewHavenPolice) December 16, 2019