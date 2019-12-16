MDC to vote on possible water rate increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- There's a big meeting and vote Monday night for the MDC's proposed water rate increase.

The meeting is set for 5 p.m. and the decision to increase the water rate has gotten a lot of push-back from the Hartford community.

The proposed budget for 2020 includes raising the water rate from $3.50 per 100 cubic feet to just above $4 -- that's more than a 14% increase.

The water rate has actually risen roughly 25% in the past two years.

The district meeting was originally planned for December 2, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Join the conversation on FOX61's Facebook page and share your thoughts on the potential hike in the rate.