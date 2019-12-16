New tech helping DOT keep roadways safe ahead of storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - Connecticut is gearing up for the second big storm of the year. The storm will feature all the elements for a classic Connecticut snowstorm. The DOT has a new ally on their side to help keep your morning commute safe.

"Folks are in a rush to get to work. That doesn’t mix well with slippery road conditions," said DOT Spokesperson Kevin Nursick.

Snow, rain and freezing rain are all to be expected as snow quickly approaches.

"Mother Nature is unpredictable. Connecticut's weather is very dynamic. It could be very different from one location to another location just a mile away," said Nursick.

Helping in that battle is the Roadway Weather Information System. There are 39 of them are placed strategically along highways and roadways around the state.

The 20-foot towers are accompanied with road sensors about the size of a hockey puck to track changes in the atmosphere and on the ground.

"Say for example temperature trends are going down and we see precipitation coming in and we see the salt content on the road there is not that high. We know that we’re gonna have to get out there and put some material down proactively," said Nursick.

Information that will be useful in clearing roads in addition to parking bans that have taken effect statewide, including the Capital City.

"We made a decision on whether or not to put a ban in place based on the forecast and in this case it seems clear that we are likely to get a pretty good amount of snow," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. "We want to make sure that our DPW can do their job."

The ban went into effect at 8 pm Monday night and runs until 8 am Tuesday morning. A welcome sight to some residents who felt it could have been helpful during the last storm.

"It was terrible because we have to go outside where the bus stop is so imagine how cold it is," said Kashila Rosas.

The first parking ban of the year always meets some reluctant residents. Mayor Bronin asks that everyone takes the time to recognize and honor the ban.

"There’s a lot of folks that decide not to comply. There’s a lot of tickets issued and towed cars," said Mayor Bronin. "DPW needs your help so they can clean the streets effectively and safely."

For motorists and children alike.

"I like having snow days because I get to stay home and watch my favorite show Descendants," said Jaylen Figueroa.

The DOT wants to remind drivers that if you don’t have to be out on the roads to stay home but if you do give yourself extra time on the roadways and reduce your speed.

Make sure to check the forecast to track the evolving weather conditions.