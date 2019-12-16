NFL suspends former Patriots WR Josh Gordon indefinitely

12 Deals of Christmas
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Wide receiver Josh Gordon #10 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The NFL has suspended indefinitely Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon for violating league policies on performance enhancers.

Gordon was reinstated by the NFL in August after having been suspended indefinitely in December 2018, missing the final three games of last season for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

A 2012 second-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns, Gordon was also suspended for the first two games of the 2013 season for a substance abuse policy violation but still caught 87 passes for nine touchdowns and a league-leading 1,646 yards and was voted to the All-Pro team.

Gordon was waived by the New England Patriots in November and picked up by the Seahawks picked him up.

