Megan Walker had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Crystal Dangerfield also scored 22 and No. 2 UConn held off No. 16 DePaul 84-74.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 19 points for the Huskies, who dominated in the first half and won their 17th straight over the Blue Demons, whose seven-game winning streak ended.

Connecticut led 55-29 at the half before DePaul began a furious comeback. Chante Stonewall led DePaul with 21 points.