Old Saybrook man arrested in Florida, extradited to CT on manslaughter charges in fentanyl overdose

EAST LYME — Police have made an arrest in fentanyl overdose death that occurred back in August.

Officers responded to a call at an East Lyme residence at approximately 6:30 p.m. on August 6 reporting a 24-year-old male was unresponsive.

A neighbor performed CPR and upon officers’ arrival, the victim was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

Police say Jake Unwin succumbed to grave conditions caused by a narcotics overdose.

Preliminary investigation determined the sale of drugs that possibly caused the death of Unwin occurred in Old Saybrook.

Officials downloaded the contents of Unwin’s cell phone to recover text messages that revealed who sold the narcotics, the quantity, price and when the narcotics were sold.

Police were able to then identify the seller as 29-year-old Robert John Simoni.

According to Old Saybrook Police, cell phone data also detailed a back and forth conversation with the seller to ensure that the product purchased did not contain fentanyl.

However, it was determined that the narcotics found by officers at the initial medical emergency did in fact, possess fentanyl.

Detectives learned that Simoni was in Florida. He was later located and arrested by Port Saint Lucie Police.

Simoni is in custody and will be extradited to Connecticut to face the following charges: 2nd degree Manslaughter, Possession of Narcotics and Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell.