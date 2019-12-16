× Suffield PD investigating reports of cars damaged over the weekend

SUFFIELD — Suffield Police are investigating at least 3 incidents were cars were damaged and left riddled with holes along Copper Hill Road.

Police say the reports came in Saturday night. One of the incidents happened while a person was driving. People described hearing a popping noise on their car followed by seeing damage on the exterior.

Investigators say at this time they don’t know who or what is causing it, but they are looking at the possibility that it was caused by a BB gun or slingshot.

Suffield police is also in contact with East Granby Police to keep track of the incidents in the area.

If anyone witnessed anything you are urged to contact police.