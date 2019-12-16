× Quinnipiac Poll: Trump approval rating hits high of 43%; More than half say he was pursuing his own personal interests in Ukraine

HAMDEN — President Trump scored the highest approval rating of his presidency in a Quinnipiac University poll released Monday,

Pollsters said President Donald Trump matched his best job approval rating ever, as 43 percent of registered voters say they approve of the job he is doing, while 52 percent disapprove.

In a statement, officials said, “Prior to the start of the impeachment hearings, in an October 23 poll, 38 percent approved of the president’s job performance, while 58 percent disapproved. In last week’s December 10 poll, 41 percent approved of the president’s job performance, while 55 percent disapproved.”

On other issues related to impeachment, voters say:

53 – 44 percent that the president abuses the power of his office;

52 percent that the president was pursuing his own personal interest in his dealings with Ukraine to 40 percent that he was pursuing the national interest;

48 – 40 percent that President Trump held up military aid to Ukraine because he wanted the Ukrainian president to announce investigations that would benefit Trump politically;

48 – 44 percent that the president has committed any crimes while in office.

Registered voters are feeling more positive about the economy than at any time in the last 18 years, as nearly three quarters, 73 percent, describe the economy as either excellent or good, while only a quarter, 25 percent, say not so good or poor.

From December 11 – 15, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,390 self-identified registered voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points. The survey includes 567 Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic with a margin of error of +/- 4.1 percentage points.

