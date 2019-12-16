Reps for Vets adds muscle for military charity in Bristol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL – Aaron Benusis stands tall, the 27-year old Bristol native is 6 foot 7 but he’s only about three feet tall when he’s doing push-ups.

Thousands of them. Benusis, is the driving force behind “Reps For Vets”, a 24 hour long push up marathon where he is going to the floor to raise money for the Semper Fi Fund, a military charity that donates to combat wounded veterans and their families.

“The point is to get the message out of the Semper Fi Fund,” Benusis said from the gym floor at the Edge Fitness Club in Bristol.

“This is just a way of giving back,” Benusis added.

Benusis thinks that doing 10 thousand push-up in 24 hours is a reasonable goal and dozens of others of gym members are joining him to do a set in solidarity for the charity.

Lea Russo, the sales manager at Edge Fitness in Bristol said, “ this is such a great cause so we want to make sure he (Aaron) can expand to as many people as possible to get donations.” Benusis, after finishing another set of 20 push-up and marking it on his tally board said, “there are no rules, just press them out!”

