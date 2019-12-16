Security guard stabbed in Hamden fight

12 Deals of Christmas
HAMDEN — Police are investigating after a security guard at an apartment was stabbed in the forearm Friday.

Police said  around 10:00 p.m. Friday, they were called to 190 Pine Rock Avenue on the report of a stabbing. Dispatch told the responding officers that a security guard at the complex had been stabbed.

At the scene, they found the security guard, a 51-year-old New Haven resident, who saw a tall, thin black male “looking into a back window” of a condominium unit. When he approached the suspect, a brief physical altercation ensued.

The male then stabbed the security guard in his forearm and fled northbound, through a wooded area. ]

The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dennis Ryan at (203) 230-4055.

