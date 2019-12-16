12 Deals of Christmas
Stars, fans converge for ‘Rise of Skywalker’ premiere

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: Mark Hamill attends the Premiere of Disney's "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" on December 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

“Star Wars” fans are paying a living tribute to the franchise at the world premiere of the last film in the newest trilogy, “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Fans dressed as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, bounty hunters, Darth Vader and other characters stood Monday and cheered the arrival of droids, Stormtroopers and the franchise’s human stars.

“The Rise of Skywalker” is one of 2019’s most anticipated film releases and concludes a trilogy started in 2015 with “The Force Awakens.”

The film stars Daisy Ridley as Rey, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren and John Boyega as Stormtrooper-turned resistance fighter Finn. It opens in theaters on Friday.

