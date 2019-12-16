State police searching for suspect in serious assault in Bozrah

12 Deals of Christmas
Posted 10:13 AM, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:14AM, December 16, 2019

BOZRAH — Police are looking for a suspect in a serious assault that happened Sunday.

Connecticut State Police have identified as Steven Hasselbacher, 31 as the suspect in a first degree assault. Police are warning anyone who sees him, not to approach the suspect.   Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact State Police-EDMCS Troop K immediately at 860-465-5400.

Police said Hasselbacher was involved in altercation which a victim was stabbed and severely injured.

Hasselbacher is described as caucasian, 5’11” tall, with brown hair and green eyes.

