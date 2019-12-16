12 Deals of Christmas
Study ranks Hartford 4th best-paying city for millennials

HARTFORD -- The city of Hartford was named the fourth best-paying city for millennials according to the website Fabric.

Fabric is a Brooklyn based startup dedicated to helping families plan for their financial future.  Their researchers analyzed data from the US Census Bureau.

Hartford belong to the large metropolitan area of the findings. The median earning for a full-time millennials(adjusted) was $49,116. However, the cost of living was found to be 2% higher than the national average.

The topped ranked city was San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA, followed by San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA, and then Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH.

To see the full report and the methodology, click here.

 

