Sun and clouds fight it out today; tracking Tuesday’s trouble snow, sleet, freezing rain

No weather issues….for now. Sun and clouds will fight it out today, with highs in the mid 30s. A NW wind will take a little bite out of those sub-par temps.

Tonight is when the trouble begins. A snow/ice/rain event begins with snow moving in from the Southwest. By dawn it will turn to sleet and freezing rain – and how long that lasts will determine the problems we have to deal with. A Winter Weather Advisory as been issued for parts of the state until Tuesday evening.

Its a storm where we have the potential to get just about everything across the state, snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain. It’s also another situation where if you’re closer to the shoreline less snow, more sleet, and rain and higher elevations the more likely you are to see more snow.

It doesn’t look like a blockbuster storm, but there will be snow and ice accumulation across inland areas. Computer guidance showing a period of snow on Monday night that should change over to wintry mix and rain on Tuesday; then back to snow by Tuesday evening, before ending .

Expect both the Tuesday morning and evening commutes to be quite slick. Stay tuned to the FOX 61 Weather Watch Team for latest on our next storm.

A shot of ARCTIC air will follow the storm by the middle and end of the week with highs in the 20s, overnight lows in the single digits and teens. At least we will be storm free during that time frame.

FORECAST DETAILS:

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with snow developing by evening and at night. High: 30s.

TUESDAY: Snow/wintry mix/rain. High: 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny . High: mid 30s

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny , blustery and colder. High: 20s-30.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 25-30

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 30s

