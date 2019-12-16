× Suspect wanted in Windham County storage facilities burglary investigation

WINDHAM COUNTY — Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection with a string of storage facilities that were burglarized.

From the picture distributive by police, the suspect looks to be a man with a mustache and beard.

Police did not say what exactly was taken from the units or where exactly the burglaries happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hunt at Troop D in Danielson at 860-779-4941 or Alicia.hunt@ct.gov. As always, calls can be made anonymously.