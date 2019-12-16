UConn Huskies bring some holiday cheer to Hartford students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- UConn Huskies brought some holiday cheer to some Hartford students on Monday.

The men’s basketball team spent the morning with students at Naylor School ahead of the holidays.

“Just interacting with the kids and getting to know them and you know its just a special thing we are doing,” player Tyler Polley said.

The now annual holiday visit is a chance for the players to step of the court and interact with the fifth graders. The team broke up in different groups and spent time working on activities with the kids like design team logos and making cards for “Operation Gratitude”

“And they are going to be sending them to service men and women all over the world to show our appreciation and our gratitude which is really important for our kids,” Naylor school teach Beth Bashir said.

The team and educators are hoping the kids walk away inspired that they too can strive to achieve their dreams.