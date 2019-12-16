× West Haven man arrested for allegedly attempting to join ISIS

WEST HAVEN — Ahmad Khalil Elshazly was arrested Sunday after police say that he attempted to travel to the Middle East and join ISIS.

Officials said that investigation began in September 2018 when Elshazly began making comments in person and online about traveling to Syria to fight for ISIS.

In February 2019, Elshazly said that he had about $1,000 saved and intended to travel to Jordan, then to Syria to be with ISIS.

According to a press release from the US Attorney’s office, Elshazly made numerous comments in a October meeting with several people expressing his support for ISIS.

It is alleged that Elshazly said, “…I want to go to the caliphate and fight there. I can kill maybe…like a hundred kaffir. I can kill them. A hundred kaffirs. If I do something here how many kaffirs could I kill? One, two, three and then I get shot and I die. It is more benefitting if I go there, I could kill more and will get more faithful rewards.”

Elshazly also allegedly sent an individual multiple Youtube videos explaining how various high-powered guns and other weaponry worked.

The suspect was worried about being stopped at the airport, so he decided to take a boat to Turkey then make his way to Syria. Elshazly was arrested in Stonington where he expected to board a boat to begin his trip.

Elshazly appeared in Federal court Monday. If convicted, he is facing up to 20 years.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners are committed to targeting and stopping those who wish to cause mayhem, both in the U.S. and abroad, before they are successful,” said U.S. Attorney Durham. “I thank the FBI’s JTTF and all the agencies involved in the lengthy investigation that culminated in yesterday’s arrest. Their work has saved lives.”