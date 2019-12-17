1 person injured in Litchfield 3-car crash

LITCHFIELD — One person was injured in a three car crash in Litchfield Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bantam Fire Company’s Facebook page, first responders were dispatched to the area of Route 202 for a three car crash.

Once on scene, it was discovered that someone was trapped inside a car.

One person was taken to the hospital and everyone else involved in the crash refused medical service.

The victim’s injuries are unknown.

The scene was cleared and the road was soon re-opened.