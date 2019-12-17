89-year-old man tied up and assaulted by man with machete in New Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN — It was inside a home on Valley Street where police say an 89-year-old man was tied up and assaulted. It’s being investigated as a home invasion.

New Haven Police Sgt. Shayna Kendall said the 89-year-old homeowner was walking back inside his home at around 11:30 Tuesday morning, when a black man who was possibly armed with machete followed him inside.

Once inside, the suspect demanded money, tied up the man and assaulted him.

The victim had some cuts on his face and was taken to Yale New Haven hospital where he’s in stable condition.

Neighbors like Greisha Gonzalez said they can’t believe this happened.

“Pretty quiet and independent. He’s always cleaning in front of his house. I wouldn’t think this would happen to him because this neighborhood is really quiet," said Gonzalez.

Police say the suspect got away with some money and the victim’s keys, but did not steal the victim’s car.

Neighbors said the victim is a very nice man who is always outside taking care of his property. They say he often has family who comes to visit him.

Detectives were here bagging up evidence until about 2:30 p.m. this afternoon at the Valley Street home.

The suspect is still on the loose so police are asking you to be vigilant. If you have any information you are asked to call New Haven Police.

