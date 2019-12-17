× Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old NYC girl kidnapped while walking with her mother

NEW YORK — New York State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old girl walking with her mother in The Bronx who was dragged into a vehicle by men who then fled the scene, the New York Police Department said.

Karol Sanchez, 16, was walking with her mother in The Bronx, along Eagle Avenue near East 156th Street, at about 11:20 p.m. Monday when they were approached by a beige-colored four-door sedan, the NYPD said. The car stopped and two men exited and grabbed the teenager, police said. They then dragged her inside the vehicle and pushed her mother to the ground, NYPD said.

Two other men were also in the vehicle. The group then fled east-bound on East 156th Street, police said.

The mother, 36, was left at the scene and was not injured.

According to the Amber Alert notice, Karol Sanchez is a black Hispanic girl, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall weighing 150 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue bubble jacket, white t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

The men wanted for questioning are described as four black adults in their 20s, wearing dark clothing.

An Amber Alert sent to New York City residents at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday was related to her kidnapping, New York State Police Trooper Patrick Quinlan told CNN.

“The child was taken under circumstances that lead us to believe she may be in imminent danger of bodily harm and/or death,” he said.

