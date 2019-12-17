× Amber Alert issued for missing NYC teen

NEW YORK — New York State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a teen who they said was taken into a car by four men Monday afternoon.

Karol Sanchez, 16, has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs 150 lbs.

She was last seen wearing blue bubble jacket, white undershirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and white back pack. Police said four black male suspects were reported to have taken her into an unknown possible tan four-door sedan.

The circumstances lead police to believe she may be in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death.