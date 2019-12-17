× Ansonia missing baby’s father officially named suspect in disappearance of daughter, homicide of her mother

ANSONIA –Police announced Tuesday that Jose Morales is now suspect in both the investigation of his missing daughter and the homicide of her mother, Christine Holloway.

Jose Morales, 43, has been in a New Haven jail since last week, following an unrelated arrest for illegal weapons charges. He is due in court next Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Vanessa Morales has been missing since December 2. She was last seen by family the day after Thanksgiving.

Her mother, 43-year-old Christine Holloway, was found dead inside the home due to blunt force trauma. The death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone who had contact or saw Jose Morales on Saturday November 30, Sunday December 1, or Monday December 2, is asked to contact the FBI tip line at 203-503-5555 or the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or through Tip411.