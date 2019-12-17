" I was driving down the road and a dog ran out in front of me. I slowed down to avoid the dog and was rear ended. I talked to the drivers insurance company and they are saying it's not their fault it's the dog owners fault .... What do I do?"
Ask the Attorney: I was hit from behind when I was slowing down for a dog
-
Ask the Attorney: Hurt by fallen branch
-
Ask the Attorney: Uber crash
-
Mother charged in ‘horrific’ deaths of children found hanging from dog lead in Pennsylvania basement
-
Woman says her dog died under watch of Rover pet sitter
-
Ask the Attorney: Slipped on wet leaves
-
-
Ask the Attorney: Weather related crash
-
Meeting special NEADS: A perfect team
-
Ask the Attorney: Struck while crossing the street
-
This 14-year-old beat stage 4 cancer, just in time to make it home for Christmas
-
Meet the man picked to be host of the ‘Blue’s Clues’ reboot
-
-
Woman accused of killing grandmother’s dog, storing head and heart in home
-
A state attorney’s office hired its first comfort dog to help child sexual assault victims
-
Retiring Chief State’s Attorney reflects on 47 year career