COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 30: Head coach Geno Auriemma of the Connecticut Huskies reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half in the semifinals of the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four at Nationwide Arena on March 30, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Connecticut Huskies 91-89. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Auriemma to undergo medical procedure, may miss next game
COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 30: Head coach Geno Auriemma of the Connecticut Huskies reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half in the semifinals of the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four at Nationwide Arena on March 30, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Connecticut Huskies 91-89. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma is scheduled to undergo a medical procedure that could keep him off the court for the Huskies upcoming game with Oklahoma.
The Hall-of-Famer told the Journal Inquirer of Manchester that Wednesday’s procedure on his digestive tract will require a short hospital stay.
The No. 2 Huskies face the Sooners on Sunday in the Hall of Fame Showcase at the Mohegan Sun arena in Uncasville.
UConn doesn’t play again until Jan. 2 when it hosts Wichita State.
Associate head coach Chris Dailey will take over and is 9-0 in games Auriemma has missed.