Auriemma to undergo medical procedure, may miss next game

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma is scheduled to undergo a medical procedure that could keep him off the court for the Huskies upcoming game with Oklahoma.

The Hall-of-Famer told the Journal Inquirer of Manchester that Wednesday’s procedure on his digestive tract will require a short hospital stay.

The No. 2 Huskies face the Sooners on Sunday in the Hall of Fame Showcase at the Mohegan Sun arena in Uncasville.

UConn doesn’t play again until Jan. 2 when it hosts Wichita State.

Associate head coach Chris Dailey will take over and is 9-0 in games Auriemma has missed.