Bridgeport shooting leads to chase into Milford

“We started flooding the area with patrol vehicles and detectives,” said Milford Police officer Michael DeVito. ”We found the vehicle, the suspect vehicle. By that point it was unoccupied.”

The red Toyota Venza parked behind a house on Claudia Drive in Milford is the vehicle that was driven by the suspects.

“We added additional officers,” DeVito said. “We brought a K9 in and we began you know knocking on doors and trying to find these suspects.”

“I was outside about 15 minutes before,” said Pasquale Marini, the owner of the house behind which the suspects ditched the stolen vehicle.

Approximately 10 minutes after coming in the house, “my wife she says hey we’ve got a ton of police cars outside,” Marini said.

The couple had no clue the suspects car was there.

“Then, my wife, she went to the window and the police said ‘no stay inside. Stay inside,’” Marini added.

Police searched nearby woods and waterways surrounding this neighborhood and found nothing. So, shortly after 12 noon. They determined the suspects likely left the area.

“Most likely made their way back to the mall and there’s a bus stop there that continually runs back toward Bridgeport and there’s one that also runs to New Haven as well,” said DeVito.