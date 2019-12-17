12 Deals of Christmas
Drawn out icy storm causes delays, closings, crashes

Posted 7:59 AM, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 10:13AM, December 17, 2019

HARTFORD — A drawn out winter storm that brought icy and rainy conditions to the state has caused multiple problems for residents.

Crashes closed sections of I-91 South in North Haven and Rt. 9 in New Britain.

The Winterfest Hartford skating rink at Bushnell Park will be closed Tuesday until the City of Hartford parking ban has been lifted.

Fewer than 10 flights were delayed at Bradley International Airport during the morning hours.

CT Transit advised:

As a result of slippery road conditions, at this time buses are not operating into Village Square & Brittany Farms. Buses operating via Hartford Ave.

Buses are also bypassing Russell Road and Arrow Road. Buses operate via East Cedar St & Berlin Tpke in both directions until conditions improve.

AAA reminded drivers about winter driving tips for all vehicles, (including SUVs)  Slow down, drive defensively, limit distractions, don’t use cruise control, and then, if you do start to skid or slide – always look and steer in the direction that you want the vehicle to go.

 

 

 

