12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Storm closings, delays and parking bans

Employers post more jobs in October in sign of solid economy

Posted 11:51 AM, December 17, 2019, by

U.S. employers posted more job openings in October, a sign the job market remains strong.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that the number of available positions rose 3.3% to nearly 7.3 million.

That suggests that businesses remain confident enough in the economic outlook to create more jobs.

The number of open jobs has declined from a record high of 7.6 million a year ago.

But they are still at a historically high level.

For roughly a year and a half there have been more job postings than unemployed people.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.