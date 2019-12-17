Enfield community rallies around stabbing victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENFIELD -- When the unthinkable happened to the Burke family just over two weeks ago, a group of strangers came together to ask the Enfield community for support.

“I literally I think I was in shock for two days,” says Jenna Grenier. “Once I got out of shock, I thought, ‘Oh, she’s going to need some help’.”

Jenna Grenier and Cheryl Burke have been best friends since their kids started going to school together. Their bond strengthened once Cheryl started fighting for her life.

Enfield police responded to a domestic call at their home on December 6.

They found Cheryl’s husband, who told police, “I got to be honest with you, I just murdered my wife”.

Her 13 and 9-year-old children were inside the home at the time.

“I think as a family they’ll be okay,” says Grenier. “It’s going to be a slow healing.”

Cheryl has been in the hospital ever since and has had more than 3 surgeries. The story brought inspiration to one woman, who asked for donations for Cheryl and her children in Enfields community page on Facebook.

“Just trying to collect gift cards, household donations, whatever people want. You got a bottle of shampoo you have laying around, perfect,” says Grenier.

The outpouring of support has been overwhelming so far.

“I woke up to so many messages from people,” says Grenier.

Comments ask to give the kids Christmas presents and long-lasting financial support to the family.

“Just nonstop and it’s been so nice to have so many people come through and help her out,” says Grenier.

The Enfield Police Department is setting up a donation box where people can donate gift cards as well.

You can help Cheryl and her family out online through Facebook and Gofundme.

For the Gofundme page click here.

For the Facebook group click here.