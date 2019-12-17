Family finds closure after arrest made 3 years later in Hartford double homicide 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- More than three years after a double homicide, Hartford Police have made an arrest in the case.

Brandon Letman was arraigned in Hartford Superior Court, he’s facing several charges including two counts of murder for a shooting that happened in June 2016.

21-year-old Ashley Spence and 19-year-old Cameron Mounds Jr., died as a result of the shooting.

The shooting happened at 98 Enfield Street, near the intersection with Greenfield Street.

Spence was shot in the torso several times, and Mounds was shot in the chest.

For more than 3 years, their families have waited for an arrest to be made, on Monday that happened.

"The family is ecstatic, now the mother doesn’t have to worry about what happened to her son her daughter. The family doesn't have to worry about what happened to their nephew, now people can look forward to a trial knowing that this person that did this is no longer on the street," Rev. Henry Brown said.

"There’s people out there that are on that board, that haven’t gotten any closure. But my family did. These guys, they say they’ll keep working, they say they never stop, I had faith in them and something happened," Cameron’s uncle, Lawerence Mounds said.

Letman’s Bond remains at $2 million, he is due back in court on January 24.