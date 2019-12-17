Father of Vanessa Morales named prime suspect in her disappearance

ANSONIA — Police have officially named Jose Morales,43, a suspect in the killing of Christine Holloway,43, and the disappearance of One-year-old Vanessa Morales. FOX61 was the first to report Morales as a suspect. Police still believe Vanessa might be safe in the care of someone.

“However Vanessa came to be under the care of whoever she’s with, that’s irrelevant to us. We need to bring her home to her family,” said Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police Department.

It’s been 19 days since the family of Vanessa Morales has seen her.

Her father, Jose Morales is considered the prime suspect in both investigations. Ansonia police calling this the right time to release this information.

“We feel that this it’s going to give us the best chance at getting our investigation further along than what we’ve got it so far,” said Lt. Lynch.

Morales has been in police custody since December 3rd. New Haven Police arrested him for owning a taser. As a convicted felon he is not allowed to be in possession of a weapon.

“He has been cooperative. He has been interviewed and we are still in that process,” said Lt. Lynch.

Ansonia police would not say what information he has provided. They are still actively looking for and following any evidence and information that will lead to her safe return.

“Honestly I think it’s pretty crazy the whole disappearance of the poor innocent child and the death of the mother is kind of sad and scary,” said Tyrell Smith.

The people of Ansonia continue to stay on alert for the brown-haired, brown-eyed baby girl. Authorities hope Vanessa is returned to her family to bring a sense of relief this holiday season.

“I hope she makes it home safe,” said Smith. “Whoever has her needs to return her.”

Authorities are asking anyone who talked to or saw Jose Morales between Saturday, November 30th and Monday, December 1st to contact Ansonia Police or to call the FBI tip line at 203-503-5555.

Ansonia Police say more information about their investigations will be released during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

41.346208 -73.078997