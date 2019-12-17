× Ford to add 3,000 jobs in the Detroit area, invest $1.45B

Ford Motor Co. is adding 3,000 jobs at two factories in the Detroit area and investing $1.45 billion to build new pickup trucks, SUVs, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

The company said Tuesday that about $750 million will go the Michigan Assembly Plant in the Detroit suburb of Wayne, Michigan.

The factory will get 2,700 new jobs during the next three years.

Another $700 million will be invested in the truck plant in Dearborn, Michigan, where 300 new jobs will be added.

Hiring will begin next year.