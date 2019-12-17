The 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt is pictured during the 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, Michigan, on January 15, 2018.
The Detroit Auto Show got rolling on January 14, with international trade and tax cuts dominating the conversation, even as carmakers raced to meet Americans' seemingly insatiable appetite for trucks and SUVs. / AFP PHOTO / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)
Ford to add 3,000 jobs in the Detroit area, invest $1.45B
Ford Motor Co. is adding 3,000 jobs at two factories in the Detroit area and investing $1.45 billion to build new pickup trucks, SUVs, and electric and autonomous vehicles.
The company said Tuesday that about $750 million will go the Michigan Assembly Plant in the Detroit suburb of Wayne, Michigan.
The factory will get 2,700 new jobs during the next three years.
Another $700 million will be invested in the truck plant in Dearborn, Michigan, where 300 new jobs will be added.